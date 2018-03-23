SUPP, UPP sign MoU towards unity, reconciliation

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and United People’s Party (UPP) for the unity of the Chinese community.

He said the MoU would serve as the motivator to enable both the parties to explore the means to unite as one entity in order to represent the interest of the Chinese and other communities within the spirit and teamwork of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“At the same time, it is to make our state united and easy for us to pursue our desire, especially in our efforts to take back the lost rights within Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing of MoU at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here.

Abang Johari, who did not read out the content of the MoU, said the unity of SUPP and UPP was also meant for the state to garner its strength to future develop the state within Malaysia.

He said the unity of SUPP and UPP “is very important” and both the parties were finally in one rhythm.

He then thanked and congratulated both presidents of SUPP Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and UPP Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and their respective teams for their sacrifice and setting aside personal interest for the sake of Sarawak.

The MoU signed reads:

SUPP and UPP have reached a mutual understanding of the following:-

(1) Having the vision of a strong and stable government for a progressive and just society in Sarawak, SUPP (Founding Member of BN) and UPP embrace and subscribe to the inclusive spirit of Barisan Nasional (BN) under the leadership of YAB Datuk Patinggi (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg;

(2) With the unequivocal aim to serve the people through greater political representation, both SUPP and UPP, agree to explore and take steps toward uniting the two parties into a single larger political entity to have a stronger representation in the Sarawak BN, with the eventual and ultimate intention of being part of the Sarawak BN under SUPP;

(3) A Consultative Committee shall be set up comprising the respective President and the Secretary General of each party. This Consultative Committee’s mandate shall be to work out the way towards reconciliation of both parties as well as to maintain constant communication to build up mutual trust and respect as well as to avoid any misunderstanding;

(4) Both parties understand and agree that there are many matters and subjects that need to be deliberated with mutual consent, respect and confidence in the Consultative Committee before such exercise can be implemented;

(5) Both parties would collaborate with each other to ensure the victory of all Sarawak BN candidates in the forthcoming Parliamentary Election; and

(6) This Memorandum of Mutual Understanding is to bring about greater unity within the community in the interests of Sarawak and that all parties will cooperate and work closely to fulfil the objectives of this MOU.