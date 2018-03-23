SUPP, UPP to sign MoU

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: SUPP and UPP are expected to sign the much anticipated memorandum of understanding (MoU) this afternoon.

Sources say the MoU signing will take place today during or after the Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting at PBB headquarters, which takes place at 3.30pm.

The signing will be witnessed by Chief Minister and State BN chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

It is said the MoU will determine the seats to be contested by SUPP and UPP, and that candidates from UPP will have to contest under SUPP ticket.

Such arrangement was hinted by SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Hui Kian, who had told reporters after the party’s central working committee meeting last night that all seven SUPP traditional seats belonged to the party and there would be no sharing of seats.

On March 18, UPP Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong had revealed about the MoU signing, which was supposed to sign on that day but ‘postponed to a later date’.

SUPP and UPP had previously came out with public statements on their proposed candidates.

The seven traditional seats are Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.

Today’s BN meeting is also expected to finalise the list of BN candidates for the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

However, the name of the candidates are unlikely to be announced in Kuala Lumpur on April 2 in a ceremony officiated by Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Prime Minister, in a statement issued last night denied the event will take place, by claiming the report by a national daily as only media speculation.

According to the report, Najib was expected to announce BN’s full list of 222 candidates at the Putra World Trade Centre on April 2, five days before he launches the BN election manifesto.