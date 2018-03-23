Tegas launches Project Dreams Realised in Sarikei

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas) launched its Project Dreams Realised (Pro-DR) roadshow here yesterday to help secondary school leavers plan their future direction.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing who officiated at the launching ceremony held at the civic centre here, advised school leavers, especially those who had obtained their SPM or STPM results recently, to take advantage of the roadshow to decide on the next course to take in their pursuit for excellence through education.

He believed the various institutions of higher learning involved in the roadshow, including those which offer skills trainings, could provide the school leavers with counselling services and offer recommendations on the most suitable courses based on the students’ interest and qualification.

Most importantly, the recommended technical courses should match the requirement of the job market to enhance their employability rate, he said.

Among those present were Sarikei Resident Mohd Junaidi Mohidin, political secretary to the chief minister, Teng Ung Woo, manager of Tegas TVET and Special Projects Promotional Unit Sabatini Jihob and acting Sarikei district officer Badjuri Bidin.