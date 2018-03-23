Three deputy presidents among eight leaders quit PCS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) officially lost eight of its supreme council members, including three of its founders, yesterday morning.

Mainly due to a shift in party ideology and 14th general election (GE14), PCS lost all three of its deputy presidents including two founders Dr Nicholas James Guntobon and Paul Voon, as well as Datuk Dr Richard Sakian Gunting after they officially handed in their resignation letters as PCS members with immediate effect yesterday.

They did this along with another PCS founder Hazmin Azroy Abdullah, also vice president and youth chief, information chief Ramdi Indang and supreme council members Melvin @ Raymond Datuk Jaikul, Lai Yun Thiam and Pinus Gondili.

“We have this morning submitted our letters of resignation as members of PCS with immediate effect,” announced Voon during a press conference at a golf club in Bukit Padang here yesterday.

“It is our view that PCS with the recent moves has become exclusive to the KDMR (Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus) and its reluctance to work with other mainstay opposition political parties for regime change has rendered it irrelevant.

“If anything PCS will be seen as a spoiler in splitting votes and we want nothing to do with that,” he added.

According to Voon, the PCS of today has deviated from the inclusive “Firstborn” and “Family”, indigenous peoples of Sabah and Sabahans with legitimate rights to citizenship, concept that it had been built upon.

He explained that in July 2017 PCS adopted neutral and secular concept as it was more inclusive and a unifying factor for Sabahans.

Voon said recent moves that include the PCS and Parti Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri) pact, which will see the possibility of contesting majority 22 to 25 parliamentary and state seats in majority Kadazan, Dusun Murut (KDM) Momogun areas, were against the party’s supreme council endorsed concept as it only upholds the “Firstborn” half and excludes the other Sabahans.

“The positioning of PCS today does not reflect this ideology. That is why we are leaving,” said Voon.

“Don’t get me wrong. We respect majority decision but when that decision becomes so material that it affects what we believe in, the only noble thing to do is to leave,” he reiterated.

Voon stressed that the eight leaders also wanted to work with mainstay political parties for regime change but the merger between PCS and Anak Negeri had basically shut the doors to these parties.

“You ignore everything else (excluded non-KDMR Sabahans). In other words you are closing the door on yourself in working with, whether it is WARISAN (Parti Warisan Sabah), Pakatan Harapan (PH), or anyone else,” he said.

“That is the situation that we see and at the end of the day, we will be known as spoiler in splitting votes and we want nothing to do with that,” reiterated Voon.

Gunting said the pact would further divide the people in Sabah.

“It is slipping away from this inclusiveness. The recent moves, recent events seem to indicate that they only focus on uniting the KDMR bloc,” he noted.

Unless it can include all the KDMR in Sabah, otherwise this is seen as a part of the overall KDMR and it is tantamount to splitting the KDMR because it is giving the ground for greater divide and rule.

“For you to be able to change the present government, Sabahans in total, must unite, you don’t want anything to do with anything that is divisive, you want something to be uniting,” reckoned Gunting.

Pinus could not make it to the press conference but Pertubuhan Generasi Sulung Sabah (Firstborn) chairman Zainal Ajamain and several PCS youth excos came to support the eight leaders’ decision to leave.