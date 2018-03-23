TMI announces suspension of publication

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: An online news portal The Malaysian Insight (TMI) has announced that it is stopping publication from next week, a year after its inception on March 31 last year.

According to its Editor and Chief Executive Officer Jahabar Sadiq in a statement published on the portal, the reason for the suspension is that they “have missed a major milestone in starting a paywall, and page views traffic has not reached the targeted critical mass”.

“We need to review our direction, news operations and commercial viability.

“The decision to suspend publication in the interim is a difficult one, but was made due to the challenging financial environment faced by The Malaysian Insight and other media outlets,” said Jahabar, who also expressed his appreciation to readers and staff members.