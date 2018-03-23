We are not worth buying, says ex-PCS number two

KOTA KINABALU: Eight former Parti Cinta Sabah supreme leaders denied being enticed with material things to join another political party.

Parti Cinta Sabah founder and ex-deputy president Paul Voon said the former eight had not decided on their political future.

“There is no intention that people are buying us or something like that. Absolutely none. We have got our own minds. Some of us may decide to get involved, some may not, but we have given up on PCS,” he clarified at a press conference held at a golf club at Bukit Padang here, yesterday.

“If I were young, I would probably live to fight another day but never mind that is the situation,” he quipped.

“The truth is we are not worth anything for people to go and pull us. We will be humble over that. None of us have made serious impact in the political arena; we will accept that. So all of these rumours that somebody will finance us and all these kinds of things, let me assure you, we are not worth it,” added Voon when asked by the Borneo Post if the rumours were true.

He affirmed that the eight felt that PCS would be “unable to achieve that objective of toppling the government.”

“Some of us will, some of us may, but the general direction is, if any one of us wants to work with the other party, will be towards strengthening the opportunity to topple the present government. Anything other than that, I don’t think can be justified,” said former PCS deputy president Datuk Dr Richard Sakian Gunting.

On March 11, PCS vice president and organizing secretary Datuk Kalakau Untol called upon all party ranks and leaders to stand united behind president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing during the critical period before the looming election.

He said the party was aware that outside elements were trying to woo some of its leaders into joining their party and there could be those who would succumb to the material enticement.

Kalakau asserted the top party leadership will not hesitate to take a serious view over the allegation that individuals are out to disrupt and divide PCS and asked fellow opposition parties to respect the existence and the struggle of PCS.