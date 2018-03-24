2,300 new graduates at MSU’s 22nd convocation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Management & Science University (MSU) presented 2,300 new graduates from 76 programmes and 18 countries during its 22nd convocation ceremony mid-March.

Receiving PhD and Master’s degrees were 46 postgraduates as well as 1,182 from Bachelor and 775 from Diploma programmes, while 60 of the best among them received the Management and Science University (MSU) special awards across five categories of excellence.

A total of 237 new doctors from MSU’s International Medical School (IMS) joined the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) in leading the convocation with the most number of graduates. FBMP also presented the first batch of graduates from its Diploma in Islamic Banking (DISB) programme.

Two honorary degrees were presented by Management and Science University (MSU) Pro-Chancellor Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Wan Mohd Noordin during the opening session of the convocation. In attendance were MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and MSU vice- chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid.

The Honorary Doctorate in Finance and Investment was conferred on corporate finance and investment management icon Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman in recognition of his contributions to the nation’s wealth creation throughout a 37-year career in the service of national investment company Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

Another honorary doctorate for Education Management and Leadership was conferred on international Organic Chemistry expert Professor Dr Sultan Abu Orabi who is also secretary-general of the Association of Arab Universities.

The former president of three Arab universities as well as the Jordanian Chemical Society and Arab Union of Chemists, recognised for his role in global and international higher education, received the conferment two days away to the anniversary of his March birthdate.

The convocation’s special awards offering cash prizes and scholarships for higher levels of study at Management and Science University (MSU) were led by the award of the coveted Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Bachelor in International Business (Honours) Azrul Arifuddin who also served as valedictorian for the Class of 2018 throughout the three sessions of the two-day event.

Bachelor in International Business (Honours) Adrianna Abdul Aziz and Diploma in Culinary Arts graduate Tengku Nur Athirah Tengku Silahudeen were each presented the President’s Award, while Bachelor of Bioinformatics (Honours) Hafiz Afiff Mohd Chung Choon Ted received the Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award, another 36 received the Academic Award and 20 the Industry Award.

Industry partners contributing to the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of Management and Science University (MSU) include MSU Medical Centre, Sirim Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd, Affin Bank Bhd, Pharmaniaga Bhd, Proton Holdings Bhd, Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd, Menara Optometry Centre Sdn Bhd, Ascendys Sdn Bhd, Electrolux (Malaysia), Westar Aviation Services Sdn Bhd, and many others.