4 more dog samples found rabies-positive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Four more dog samples have been found to be rabies-positive when the results were received from Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) in Ipoh yesterday.

Two samples were from stray dogs in Institut Pertanian Sarawak, Semenggok and Jalan SJK Chung Hua Sejijak A, Kuching, and two others from pet dogs in Jalan Sg Maong Hilir, Kuching and Jalan Sg Pinang, Siniawan.

Based on statistics released by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat in a statement yesterday, this brings the total number of rabies-positive samples to 104 from 96 dogs and eight cats so far.

Meanwhile, State Health Department in the same statement revealed 31 new animal bite cases reported for fear of human rabies infection yesterday.

Twenty one of these cases were in Kuching, six in Serian, three in Sri Aman and one in Sarikei. Of these bites, 22 were dog bites including two by stray dogs, eight by cats and one by a stray mouse.

Since July last year, seven rabies positive human cases were reported and six of them including two young siblings in Serian have passed away.

A total of 30 areas have already been gazetted as rabies infested, namely 21 in Serian, four in Kuching, three in Samarahan, and one each in Sri Aman and Sarikei.