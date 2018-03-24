Anti-fake news bill must not be delayed, says Mahdzir

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: To prevent more problems resulting from the spread of false news, the process of implementing the Anti-Fake News Bill should not be delayed, says Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The Education Minister said the bill which was passed by the Cabinet two days ago was timely, as it could protect many parties, especially the public.

“The more you delay, there will be more problems caused by fake news which may affect society because it is confusing, when today we often talk about human civilisation. For instance, in the Education Ministry, the director-general announced a two-day school holiday in Selangor and the Federal Territory because of the haze.

“In the afternoon, a (fake) letter came out saying that the holiday had been extended one more day,” he said after launching the ‘Gerakan Massa Terima Kasih Cikgu’ national-level programme held in conjunction with the 2018 Teachers’ Day celebrations themed, ‘Teachers, the Driving Force Behind Educational Transformation’ here yesterday.

Mahdzir was commenting on a statement by Socio-Cultural Adviser to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim recently that the government should not be in a hurry to form a law to combat fake news.

Mahdzir said in the present digital era and information explosion, the spread of fake news was one of the challenges that must be tackled as it had a big effect on the nation and the public’s way of thinking, including in education.

“If it gets to the stage where it disrupts official matters, academic information and such … it cannot be ignored without a mechanism to control it. I do not think a confusing situation like this is good for the development of the mind and civics consciousness of future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir also reminded all parties, including the opposition, to separate education from politics. — Bernama