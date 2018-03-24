CM to reveal LRT routes on March 29

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will reveal the routes for the state’s LRT project on March 29.

Speaking at the ‘Harmony Nite’ concert held at Kota Sentosa Square tonight, Abang Johari emphasised that the state government is walking the talk when it comes to implementing projects for the people.

Kota Sentosa, he revealed, will also be included in the route as a measure to tackle the issue of traffic jams in the area.

“In the early days, there is no traffic jam in the 7th Mile bazaar. Due to commercial and economic growth, it is a whole different scenario now,” said Abang Johari.

He also blasted the Opposition for their heavy criticism of the LRT project, saying that once the project is completed, they will also take a ride on the LRT.

He later added that the LRT trains will be powered by hydrogen gas – a technology that is currently used in China.

Abang Johari further emphasised that the state government has consistently looked into the interest of those living in Kota Sentosa and its surrounding areas through various infrastructure development.

Such included Kuching Sentral and the proposal of a Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) – a collaboration with AirAsia in the area, he said.

“When the LCCT is completed, the people in Kota Sentosa will benefit from the growing number of tourists,” he added.

Also present at the concert were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Works Datuk Sri Fadillah Yusof, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and various community leaders.