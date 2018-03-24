Construction of Serian ILP to start in May

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: The contractor for the construction of the 33rd Industrial Training Centre (ILP) at Jalan Tangga By-Pass here has been identified and works will start in May 2018.

According to Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, the project costing RM260 million on a 56.76 acres of land will be a game changer for the state to produce very highly skilled human capital in the future.

“The contractor is given 33 months to complete the job and by 2021, the centre should be operational and at the same time, equipped with teaching facilities, teaching staff and students.

“We should thank the Prime Minister and the federal government as well as the state government in approving the project and budget.

“It will also be a part and parcel of the development in Serian,” he said before he did the earth-breaking ceremony this morning.

Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Kedup assemblyman Maclaine @Martin Ben, Secretary-General for Ministry of Human Resources Dato Dr Mohd Gazali Abas and Serian Resident Jonathan Lugoh were also present at the ceremony.