Departure of PCS, PAN leaders mere ‘wayang kulit’ – Tangau

KOTA KINABALU: United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organsation (Upko) acting president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau described the recent departure of several Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (PAN) leaders as mere ‘wayang kulit’.

“Dia boleh lari, dia boleh datang (he can run, he can come). They can do whatever they like. As far as we are concerned, in Barisan Nasional (BN), the opposition remains opposition and the government of Barisan Nasional, remains as Barisan Nasional.

“Some of those happenings could be ‘wayang kulit’ (shadow play or just for show). We know, for a fact, that some of them have left the party earlier. They were only looking for some incident (to happen) for them to announce it,¨ Madius told reporters when met at World Meteorological Day celebration cum launching of RakanMET on Friday.

“They are joining another opposition party because maybe, strategically they cannot contest (in their former party),¨ he said, while ending his statement with a witty wink.

He said as the 14th general election (GE14) drew closer, there would be more ‘wayang kulit’ occurring.

“As far as we are concerned, the opposition will stay as opposition and we as the government, will continue to remain as the government,¨ he stressed once again.

On Thursday, a local daily reported that five officials of Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri had left the party, namely, Deputy President II Willybroad Missi, Information chief Dusup Gani and three of its supreme council members, namely Joanas Edler Bibi Kukbung, Eustachius John Jimuli and Donysius Gundidi Asoi.

They left the party because they claimed that they have lost confidence in party president Datuk Henrynus Amin.

Meanwhile, Parti Cinta Sabah lost eight of its supreme council members, including three of its founding fathers. They were deputy presidents Dr Nicholas James Guntobon, Paul Voon and Datuk Dr Richard Sakian Gunting, as well as fellow founding member Hamzin Azroy Abdullah and other leaders such as Ramdi Indang, Melvin @ Raymond Datuk Jaikul, Lai Yun Thiam and Pinus Gondili.

They cited the shift in party ideology as a reason for their departure.