Fires cost Sarawak almost RM100 mln losses in 2016, 2017

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state incurred losses of almost RM100 million to fires in 2016 and 2017.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said despite the losses, the efficient firefighters managed to save almost RM190 million worth of properties in 2016 and RM357 million in 2017.

He pointed out the importance of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“The state government fully supports the establishment of the CERT teams and plans to extend them to all 82 state constituencies. The teams can assist in eradicating and handling fires in the state,” he said during the portable fire extinguisher presentation ceremony at the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) headquarters yesterday.

Uggah said to enable CERTs to act more effectively, they will be supplied with portable fire extinguishers through a collaboration between the state government’s State Security and Enforcement Unit, Bomba and Petronas.

One portable fire extinguisher each was supplied to CERTs in Batu Kawah, Simpok, Senah Rayang, Bunan Gega, Buntal, Sebuyau, Tanjung Engkabang, Engkilili, Debak, Sungai Jih, Kemunting, Jepak, Belaga, Nanga Medamit, and Long Sukang.

“We plan to acquire several more machines so that the strength of CERT can be strengthened,” said Uggah.