GE14 may be before or in May – Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi once again hinted when the 14th general election (GE14) was expected to be held.

In his speech when launching the 2018 Bumiputra Education Tour (JPB) at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk (Sabda), he envisaged GE14 would be held before or in May after he was informed of the final location and the end of the tour in Miri on May 2.

“That will probably be too late. If possible, make it a bit earlier, else it might be overrun by events,” he said briefly at the ceremony.

Prior to this, Ahmad Zahid had given several hints on when GE14 would be held, for example, after the Chinese New Year, namely, February, in an event here in November last year.

In fact, Ahmad Zahid also hinted on the date of GE14 during a Mahabbah programme at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Maahad Al Islah, Teluk Intan in February that GE14 would be held before Hari Raya Aidilfitri. – Bernama