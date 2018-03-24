Give more attention to sports that won honours, says Dr Sim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is hoping that sports that had won the state many honours will be given special attention.

According to him, it is better to give attention to the sports that have won the state many honours by investing in the sport’s development rather investing in a new sport that has yet to win anything for the state.

Among the sports he opined that should be given special attention is bodybuilding because over the years the sport has won many honours for the state.

“Sarawak have won many sports honours through bodybuilding. I think we should help the state’s bodybuilding set up in the best possible way we can,” he said at the Mr Kuching 2018 bodybuilding championship opening ceremony, which was held at Plaza Merdeka today.

Thus with the help given to the state’s bodybuilding set up, bodybuilding can win more honours for the state.

Also present during the ceremony were Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) mayor Datuk Abdul Abang Wahap Abang Julai, Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) president Dato Wee Hong Seng, secretary Andy Ismail, treasurer Sonny Chia, Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) office Ikmal Affandi and Plaza Merdeka marketing manager for event and communication Leovel Sam Avenido.