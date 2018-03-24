Hope Place among recipients of certificate of appreciation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Several non-government organisations (NGO) and agencies received certificates of appreciation during the World Social Worker Day celebration at the Sarawak General Hospital yesterday.

One of the recipients was Hope Place Kuching and the certificate was presented by SGH Medical Social Work Department head (Jabatan Kerja social Perubatan) Noami Anne Masilamany and State Health medical deputy director (Timbalan Pengarah Kesihatan Negeri Sarawak Perubatan) Dr Kamarudin Lajim.

Hope Place has been working closely with the hospital’s Social Work Department whereby some of the needy cancer patients, tube feeding or disabled patients are referred to them for aid. These patients were first screened to ensure that they are in need of help.

Hope Place is an NGO that visits the poor and less fortunate families who are unable to make ends meet by contributing some essential food items.

Many of these families are grateful for the basic necessities delivered to them. For the families with children with special needs, or with elderly people, Hope Place provides milk powder and diapers as well.

Hope Place carries out aid deliveries once every three months because there are more than 200 families on their recipients list currently.

For more information, call Hope Place at 013-567 2775 or 082 – 505987 from 8.30am – noon and 2pm – 5pm, Mondays to Fridays; and 9am to noon on Saturdays.

Should the public be interested to make a donation, please request for a receipt from the staff at Hope Place.

For direct money transfer, bank-in to Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching Maybank 5112-8900-1160.