Iktisad donates RM160,000 to 11 NGOs

KUCHING: The wife of the Chief Minister Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang represented Iktisad Islam Development Foundation Malaysia (Yayasan Pembangunan Iktisad Islam Malaysia) to present donations amounting to RM160,000 to eleven non-governmental organisations at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

The Laila Taib Cancer Charitable Trust received RM50,000 while five community based rehabilitation centres from Bintulu, Miri and Limbang received RM10,000 each. Three parents-teachers associations from SK Anchi Miri, Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Hj Bujang and SK Majlis Islam Sarawak Miri also received RM10,000 each.

SK Kampung Baru Kapit parents-teachers association received RM20,000 from the Petra Jaya Welfare Centre and personal donation from Juma’ani who is the centre’s patron.

Juma’ani said that she has been entrusted with reviving the Laila Taib Cancer Charitable Trust which helps cancer patients who can’t afford to pay for their medical treatment, hold awareness and cancer prevention programmes.

Normah Medical Specialist Centre chief executive officer and operations manager Dato Dr Au Yong Kien Hoe who represented the trust was also present.