Man killed, three injured in collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A local man was killed after his Toyota Vios car collided with a Nissan Urvan at Tuaran Bypass early yesterday morning.

Yong Yuk Khen, 34, from Manggatal succumbed to his injuries while the driver of the Nissan van, 44, suffered a broken leg in the 12.30am incident.

Two female passengers in the Nissan Urvan in their early 20s and mid 30s, suffered minor injuries.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said based on initial police investigation, the Toyota Vios car was heading to the state capital from Manggatal.

The victim was pinned in the driver’s seat and it took Fire and Rescue personnel several minute to free him.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem and police have notified the family members,” said Chandra.

The Nissan driver was also taken to the same hospital for treatment while the passengers received outpatient treatment.

Meanwhile, Chandra urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist police in their investigation.