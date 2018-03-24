Manager denies operating unlicensed fun outlet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A manager of an entertainment outlet claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to a charge of operating the outlet without a licence.

Hor Khar Choon, 28, who appeared before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 3 of the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958, punishable under Section 11 of the same Ordinance.

The indictment carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to one year or both, upon conviction.

The accused was caught for allegedly operating the premises without a licence at Mogonibong in Penampang at 2.40am on December 16, 2017.

The court fixed April 20 for case management and the accused, whose address is in Skudai, Johor, was released on bail of RM5,000 with two local sureties pending disposal of his case.

In a separate case, a self-employed man claimed trial to two charges of threatening a man and trying to steal property of a company.

On the first count, Robert Chung, 36, was accused of criminally putting a man aged 28 in fear at a building in Putatan at 5.05am on March 18.

The alleged offence, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, upon conviction.

The second charge alleged the accused of attempting to steal property belonging to the management of the building at the same place and day.

He was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 511 of the same Code, which is punishable by a jail term of three and a half years or a fine, upon conviction.

The magistrate set April 5 for the case management and the accused was granted RM4,000 bail with two local sureties for both the cases.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie@ Stephanie Kupit prosecuted.