Manyin: BR1M is only temporary assistance

TEBEDU: Recipients of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) are urged to look at it as a temporary measure and not as lifetime assistance.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin said BR1M recipients should strive to improve their income while putting the temporary assistance to good use and not squander it.

He encouraged them to aim for monthly household income of more than RM3,000 or RM4,000 even if this means they would no longer be eligible for BR1M.

“The Barisan Nasional government has been very good to the people by giving BR1M to cushion the effects caused by rising price of goods, which is in fact felt globally and not just in Malaysia alone. But, please be mindful that this is temporary assistance.

“In fact, lower number of BRIM recipients in years to come as result of better household income is a good sign because this shows the people have made progress,” he said at the Tebedu-district level presentation of BR1M vouchers at Tebedu Community Hall yesterday.

A total of RM258,350 in BR1M vouchers were handed out to 278 recipients who opted not to have the assistance deposited into their bank accounts.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, expressed his hope that the number of BR1M recipients in the district would be reduced by 10 per cent next year.

He said in Tebedu, infrastructure such as tar-sealed roads and 24-hour electricity supply should be utilised to improve incomes.

“Consider developing your NCR land with commercial crops such as pepper and oil palm. For those of you with children, encourage them to do well in their studies or take up skills training. With the qualification in hand, they can go places and your families will prosper too,” he said.

With Sarawak now going for digital economy, he said the pursuit of relevant knowledge and skills is vital for the younger generation especially those in rural areas to be part of this new economy.

Political secretary to the chief minister John David Nyauh, Serian District Council deputy chairman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Serian Deputy Resident Mastapa Julaihi and acting Tebedu district officer Gerard George Entigar were among those present at the event.