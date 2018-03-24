Motorbike rear-ends 4WD, killing two

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two individuals were killed when the motorcycle they were on rear-ended a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at Km 11, Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa, Kota Samarahan near here this morning.

The deceased are identified as 23-year-old Ronaldo Savio Nyigot from Taman Samarindah and his pillion rider Christina Fawcet Nyigot, 37, from Tabuan Dayak.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said both vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Mile 7 towards Kota Samarahan when Ronaldo lost control of his machine and rammed into the rear of the 4WD.

“He crashed into the back of a car after losing control of his machine. The impact flung him and his pillion, who was eight months pregnant, on to the road,” he said.

Alexson noted that Ronaldo was killed on the spot while the pillion rider succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Heart Centre at 11.30am.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.