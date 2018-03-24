Note of partial road closure from Satok to Abg Kipali roundabout

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Road users are urged to take note of a road diversion at Grade Road 2 (from Satok towards Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali Abang Akip roundabout, from Monday (March 26) to Wednesday March 28, from 8am to 5pm.

Public Works Department Road (JKR) Southern Region Office issued a notice yesterday that one lane would be closed.

Road users are advised to follow the temporary guidelines and safety signs when

travelling along the above mentioned area. Refer to the map for the traffic flow of the affected area.