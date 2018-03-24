Pakistani denies cheating firm of 3,000 bags of rice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A 36-year-old Pakistani man claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here to a joint charge of cheating a company representative of 3,000 bags of rice worth RM70,990.

Wakil Khan Waris Khan, who was brought before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have cheated one Wee Lip Hing @ Edwin, 55, of Syarikat Istiwawasan Sdn Bhd, by inducing Wee to deliver the bags of rice owned by the company.

Wakil also allegedly gave two Maybank cheques worth RM70,990 under the name of Mardinah Store Sdn Bhd, which had a closed account status, to Wee.

The alleged offence took place at Syarikat Istiwawasan Sdn Bhd at Kolombong, Inanam and Madinah Store Sdn Bhd at Bandaran Berjaya here at about 10am to 5pm on April 18, 2017.

He was alleged to have committed the offence together with another man who was not present in court.

Counsel Kimberly Ye, who represented Wakil for bail application, told the court that Wakil was married to a local woman and resided in Keningau.

As Wakil’s passport is currently impounded, Kimberly said there was no reason for Wakil to abscond.

The court fixed April 5 for case management and ordered Wakil to be detained in custody pending disposal of the case.

In a separate case, Wakil is also charged with misappropriating RM55,028 for his own use.

He pleaded not guilty to committing the offence at a shop at Kampung Bahang / Tunoh, Mile 6, Hungab-Nosoob Road in Penampang, between May 26 and June 2.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years and with whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The magistrate set March 26 for further mention.