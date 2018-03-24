PBB Youth all ready for GE14

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth wing is ready to battle it out in the upcoming election as they have already activated their operations room, said its deputy youth chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

“We’ve had a meeting and we received orders from the PBB Headquarters to activate it (operations room). We will then get the sub-branches to do the same. Even the Women wing is already on the move with their own election strategy,” he said when met after the handing over of annual school grants at SMK Petra Jaya today.

At the state level, the youth movement machinery will be launched by the Chief Minister next Monday (March 26).

For the PBB Youth Movement, they are ready to face the election and only waiting for the announcement of the dissolution of the parliament.

“Once it (parliament) is dissolved, we are ready to face the election and help to ensure a big win for BN.”

He said that during the last election, the voters turnout was at 73 per cent and majority is over 6,000 votes and total voters are 20,000. But for now, the voters have increased to 23,000.

“We are confident with the services done by our MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Tupong can give a big win for Petra Jaya.”

Asked on unresolved issues in the area, he said that development is an ongoing issue and will be resolved one by one, but for matters like flash flood and traffic jam, will be resolved in stages. The Abang Kipali underpass which is almost completed can resolve the traffic woes in the area.

At the event, he presented a total of RM193,000 in grants to 15 primary schools and 10 secondary schools. Each secondary school received RM10,000, primary school each got RM5,000 while for special education was RM3,000.