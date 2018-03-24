Perak DAP chief Nga to contest GE14 in state

Click to print (Opens in new window)

IPOH: Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said yesterday he would contest in the state and not elsewhere in the next general election.

However, it had not been decided whether he would defend the Taiping parliamentary seat and the Kepayang state seat.

“I will not contest outside Perak. I am from Perak and I love Perak. It is unlikely that I will contest in any other state, including Johor.

“There is no doubt that there will be switching of seats and a mixture of old and new faces but today is not the day to announce that,” he said at a press conference at Wisma DAP here.

Nga said all speculation on the seats to be contested would be addressed after the top leadership had made its decision.

Last Wednesday, a Chinese newspaper claimed that Nga might contest in the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat held by Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

Mah had won the seat in a by-election in 2014 by beating Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud of DAP by a majority of 238 votes.

Nga also said that the DAP state assemblyman for Jelapang, Teh Hock Ke, and the assemblyman for Keranji, Chen Fook Chye, would not seek re-election as they wanted to give more time to their families and allow new faces to contest.

“They were not influenced by anyone. They had expressed their desire to the DAP leadership much earlier,” he said.

For the record, the ruling Barisan Nasional has 31 seats in the 59-seat Perak legislative assembly and Pakatan Harapan has 24, with 18 held by DAP, five by PKR and one by Parti Amanah Negara. PAS has four seats. — Bernama