RM4.9 mln project to cut power outage duration

TAWAU: Sabah’s electricity supply interruption duration would potentially be reduced with the installation of the auto recloser distribution automation (ARDA) system costing RM4.9 million.

The project will be completed in May to strengthen the existing electricity supply system especially involving the bare conductor lines, said Senior General Manager (Asset Management) of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.

He said SESB had identified 70 critical locations in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Kota Marudu and Tawau for the ‘AR DA’ installation.

These areas are selected as the pilot project of this ‘AR DA’ system because the lines are extremely vulnerable to external risk such as tree branches and animals resulting in the areas encountering with frequent power supply disruptions.

Yaakob said this ‘AR DA’ system would be implemented in two phases and the first phrase of 16 units ‘AR DA’ had been installed at some of the identified locations and were currently operating in Kota Marudu, Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

He said the second phrase would involve 54 units ‘AR DA’ to be installed in Tawau (25 units), Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

This project installation is now ready for 61 per cent and once it has been fully completed in May, it may enhance the reliability of power supply, improve the operational efficiencies, increase customer satisfaction levels and improve the operational safety.

Yaakob said this project was also stepping up smart grid technology and enabling the electricity supply recovery system to be operated directly from the ‘Distribution Control Center’ in Kota Kinabalu.

“If there is power supply disruption, the DCC will immediately restore electricity to some areas while the SESB personnel are carrying out searching damage and repairing works.

“In respect of vandalism issue in Tawau, SESB did not receive any theft and damage electricity power supply cases within six months so far after installing high security fences at the substations here,” he said.