Sabah’s rights in BN manifesto

KOTA BELUD: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gave his assurance that the rights of Sabahans as per the 1963 Malaysian Agreement (MA63) will be included in the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14).

Ahmad Zahid, who reiterated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s commitment on the MA63 issue, said he was for any rights in the agreement which were taken over or overlooked to be returned to Sabahans.

“We know some people are trying to promote ‘Sabah for Sabahans’, which is why MA63 is something to be championed by them, but I represent the Prime Minister, I, who represent BN, will assure that MA63 will be included in the manifesto and the rights of Sabahans will surely continue to be defended.

“Do not think that the BN government does not care about the MA63. Because we are confident and believe in the Prime Minister’s commitment that anything in the MA63 that has been inadvertently taken over or overlooked will be discussed because the claims of Sabahans as enshrined in MA63 must be protected.

“If that is has become an issue, and it has become BN’s concern, what else do they want (the opposition) to raise?” Ahmad Zahid said.

Ahmad Zahid said this when speaking at a gathering with the people of Kota Belud in Kampung Kesapang here yesteray.

Also present were Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Kota Belud Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak and Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mary Yap Kain Ching.

Ahmad Zahid added that as deputy prime minister he would assist the prime minister in monitoring the implementation of policies related to the process of restoring the rights of Sabahans as per the MA63 .

“This is the BN government,” he said, “We fulfill our promises, we uphold what we say, the people will judge if we do not give our best performance,” he said.

However, Ahmad Zahid said BN had achieved the best service performance for the people and the country since the 13th general election based on the widely disseminated BN’s manifesto in the election.

“In the last election manifesto, including providing the best guarantees for Sabahans, we have implemented 97.6 per cent of the promises in the manifesto,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid was confident that Sabah would continue to be under BN after GE14 based on the unity and co-operation shown by the BN component parties.

He said, although he was aware that incessant attacks were aimed at the Sabah BN leadership especially against Tan Sri Musa Aman, the BN government remained strong until today because of the support of BN component parties in Sabah.

“We will surely have enemies attacking. The history in Sabah has never been devoid of attacking enemies, either from the outside or from within.

Every time the harvest season comes, the bats wi l l surely come. When the harvest or fruit season comes, these political bats will be roaming around.

“But I respect the people of Sabah, because despite attempts by bats or spiders, even sparrows or any bird to eat the fruits or the rice, the padi stay upright and the fruit trees stand upright and the fruits ares not stolen,” he said.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the attacks on Musa, whom he described as the ‘centre of gravity’, were only intended to disrupt the position of the Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman and the Sabah BN chairman who had succeeded in developing Sabah and prospering the people of the state.

“Do not regard Tan Sri Musa as an individual. Tan Sri Musa is the main institution of leadership in Sabah and we must defend it,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, therefore, praised the leadership of the Sabah BN, including the state Cabinet line-up who stood firmly behind Musa’s leadership until the BN government in the state remained steadfast. – Bernama