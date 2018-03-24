Sandakan will stay stagnant if opposition wins again – LDP

SANDAKAN: If the Sandakan Parliament constituency seat falls into the hands of the opposition again, Sandakan will continue to suffer stagnant development and progress, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth chief Tsang Hieng Yee.

Tsang said that the opposition representative could only raise all the problems he could identify but offered no solution.

“He would only keep on reminding the people of how bad our country and our government are and how left behind Sandakan is. That would become a vicious cycle for the next five years and eventually the negative energy being planted over and over would create a self-fulfilling prophecy among the people. The people of Sandakan would then really believe that nothing can be done and that Sandakan is hopeless,” he said.

Tsang said this during a dinner gathering organised by LDP Youth and Sabah Special Affairs Department (JASA) which was attended by 40 young Sandakan Chinese voters.

Tsang shared his thoughts regarding the coming general election with the attendees and pleaded for them to vote for BN candidates in the coming general election, particularly in the Sandakan parliament seat.

“No doubt, Sandakan is surely facing some challenges now which are caused by natural market sentiment, but it is not entirely hopeless and irreversible. If Sandakan continues to be ruled by the opposition but the ruling government remains as BN, then, it is almost certain that these challenges and problems being faced by Sandakan would not be improved.

“We have already seen it in the past five years. However, if the Sandakan Parliament seat is given back to BN, it may not be said for certain that all these challenges would be solved, but at least one could safely say that most of them would be solved and improvements and changes would definitely be seen in Sandakan because of the resources, experience, manpower and support available to the BN Government.

“We have given a chance to the opposition in the past five years and have seen what they could do for Sandakan. It is now high time for the people of Sandakan to give a chance to BN to take some solid actions to address the issues Sandakan is facing and to turn things around,” he said.

Tsang also said that there is no guarantee that the government could be changed in the coming general election, but there is a high possibility that BN will remain as the ruling party because the opposition pact has many problems of their own and cannot see eye to eye.

He said the Chinese in Malaysia now forms 23% of the total population, which means that the Chinese cannot afford to split their vote anymore.

“The Chinese ought to return their support to BN en masse because the Chinese have lost most of their representatives in the Parliament and in the Federal Cabinet due to the ‘Chinese tsunami’ in the past two elections. As a result, the interest and welfare of the Chinese could no longer be championed as effective as it used to be because no Chinese Members of Parliament and Ministers are there to speak on behalf of the Chinese community.

“The Chinese have been labelled as rebellious and anti-government, which is not true. In order to ensure that the voices of the Chinese are heard and the interest and welfare of the Chinese are always being taken into consideration by the Government, the Chinese must support BN Chinese candidates in the coming general election and send them into Parliament as well as into the Federal Cabinet so that they could be the Chinese spokespersons,” he said.

Also present at the event was Assistant Director of JASA P186 Sandakan, Zaiton Abdul Hamid.