Scholarships available to do Foundation programmes at Curtin Malaysia

MIRI: High achievers from performing secondary schools in Miri Division are encouraged to apply for Curtin Malaysia Foundation Scholarships to do one-year Foundation programmes at Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) in 2018.

The full and partial scholarships amounting to RM3 million are being offered to acknowledge the support and encouragement of the local community in the lead-up to Curtin Malaysia’s 20th anniversary next year.

Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers with outstanding results, especially, should take the opportunity to apply through their principals or counsellors before the extended deadline of April 20, 2018, which coincides with the extension for intake into the university’s Foundation programme.

Upon successful completion of the Foundation year, students will be able to pursue world class degrees with Curtin Malaysia which is the largest international campus and global hub in Asia of Curtin University, a premier Australian university ranked among the top one percent of universities globally in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (Arwu).

According to Curtin Malaysia’s pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Professor Mienczakowski, Curtin Malaysia Foundation Scholarships are designed for improved access to quality tertiary education at Curtin Malaysia to benefit high achieving students from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

“We want to give deserving students who might not have the financial means the opportunity to get a world class education and globally-recognised Curtin degrees.

“They will also get the opportunity to study in a unique international and cross-cultural environment with students from all over Malaysia, and international students from over 50 countries,” said Professor Mienczakowski.

He added that as the highest globally-ranked university in Borneo and university consistently ranked among the leading one percent of universities worldwide, Curtin wants to reward academically outstanding local students to help them realise their potential, get a world class qualification, graduate with high practical employability, and achieve career and life ambitions.

Over 100 full scholarships and 80 partial scholarships will be awarded to students of top performing schools with good SPM results.

Special provisions will be made for eligible students of rural secondary schools to get full scholarships.

The scholarships will be to study Foundation in Commerce, Foundation in Engineering & Science, and Foundation in Arts (Media) courses taught at Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Business, Faculty of Engineering & Science, and Faculty of Humanities – all recognised by the Ministry of Higher Education.

Eligible candidates must be nominated by and apply through their school principals or counsellors, and application forms have been distributed to the respective schools.

All required documents should be attached to the application forms, and candidates must attend selection interviews called by the university.

Applications must reach Curtin Malaysia no later than April 20, 2018.

School representatives requiring more information or assistance regarding the scholarships can contact marketing officer Stevenson Tan at 019-885 6076 or email stevenson.tan@curtin.edu.my.