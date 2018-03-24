SMK Petra Jaya champion of museum treasure hunt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: SMK Petra Jaya emerged champion of the treasure hunt organised under the Sarawak Museum’s ‘Night at the Museum’ programme this weekend.

SMK Seri Setia came in second while SMK Seni Malaysia came in third.

Meanwhile, fourth to sixth places were claimed by SK Tabuan Jaya, SK St Teresa and SMK Bandar Semariang respectively.

The treasure hunt sent a total of 30 students from six secondary schools, together with their chaperone teachers, to find answers across three museums and one museum exhibit.

The programme also allowed participants to experience the museums after visiting hours and spend the night at the Sarawak Islamic Museum.

Sarawak Museum Department Public Relations Officer Muhammad Zakeria Hattar said that the museum have more activities planned.

“This event was not just for fun, but to help you learn about the culture and history of Sarawak,” he said in closing.

Islamic Museum curator Norraha Abdul Rahim congratulated the participants on the effort they put into the programme and the good spirits they showed.

“We hope to have you back again, not just for competitions, but for our other future programmes,” she said.