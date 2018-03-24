State BN targets to win 28 seats in GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUKAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak is targeting to win 28 parliamentary seats in the coming general election (GE14).

Chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg said this includes winning back a few Opposition-held seats.

“We target to win 28 seats in the coming GE14.

“We must show our strength to Putrajaya so that it will enable us to make any requests later,”he said when officiating Pesta Balingian@ Sesok 2018 today.

He pointed out that it will be easier to negotiate with the prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak where state rights and needs are concerned.

Abang Johari also stressed on the importance of unity that has seen parties like Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and United People’s Party (UPP) settling their differences.

Also present were Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi, Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya and Mukah MP Tan Sri Muhammad Leo Toyad.