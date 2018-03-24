Stiff punishment for rapists should encourage victims to come forward

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The punishment of 80 years’ jail and 18 whippings meted out to a convicted rapist yesterday should instill confidence among rape victims in the state to come forward.

The 56-year-old, who was a school gardener, was sentenced by the Sessions Court yesterday for raping a disabled girl.

Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, in noting the case, said she is very pleased to see that the whole chain of support system for the victims of rape is in place.

“I also hope that the stiff punishment can become a deterrent to rape, especially statutory rape. They (victims) need not suffer in silence,” she said to The Borneo Post this morning.

She also commended the quick action of the police for arresting the gardener on the same day after a police report was lodged by one of the school teachers.

On the victim who is disabled, Fatimah gave her assurance that proper counselling will be provided to her soonest.