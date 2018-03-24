‘Synthetic drugs have adverse, permanent side effects’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The assumption that synthetic drugs used as ‘party drugs’ have no long-term serious impact, has only made the fight against drugs more difficult than ever, says Home Deputy Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

On the contrary, synthetic drugs classified as ‘New Psychoactive Substances’ (NPS) actually have a much stronger addiction effect, and leave permanent and adverse effects on the brain, said Nur Jazlan, who is also Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) president.

“The emergence of various forms of synthetic drugs produced in laboratories, which are much cheaper than traditional drugs, are a challenge in our fight against drugs today,” he said in a statement in conjunction with Pemadam’s 42nd anniversary.

Recognising the challenges faced, Nur Jazlan said Pemadam would continue to approach youths and expand the network of student activists and youth leaders in ensuring that new types of drug threats could be eradicated.

He said over 20 institutions of higher learning and four private university colleges had formed the Pemadam Students Club last year, and similar efforts would continue this year to combat drug trafficking in the country.

Pemadam is a non-governmental organisation founded in 1976, which gathers and mobilises expertise, manpower and funds to combat drug abuse. — Bernama