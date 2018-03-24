Teenager jailed eight years, caned for armed robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A jobless youth was sentenced to eight years’ jail plus one stroke of the cane for robbing a teenager with a machete.

Sessions Court Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentence on Julbin Azli, 19, after his social report was tendered, yesterday.

The social report prepared by a Welfare Department officer stated that Julbin had never been to school.

Julbin’s parents were divorced and he was being supported by his stepfather.

The officer therefore said a bond of good behaviour was unsuitable to be imposed against Julbin and suggested penalty as provided under the Penal Code instead.

Julbin had robbed a 16-year-old Noel Junior Paulus of his Asus handphone at a pond within a construction site area beside Servay Putatan at 3.20pm on February 26.

He committed the armed gang robbery together with another youth, Mohd Fazly Juineh, 19, who maintained his plea of not guilty to the offence before the judge, yesterday.

The offence under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Julbin in his mitigation prayed for a lenient sentence and without whipping on the grounds that he has other siblings to support.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dinesh Raja replied that the offence was serious, which was armed robbery and was rampant.

Therefore he urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against Julbin.

The court also ordered for Julbin’s jail sentence to take effect from his date of arrest on February 27.

For Mohd Fazly, the judge fixed June 26-27 for trial.

Based on the facts, the complainant (Noel) together with his two friends were bathing at a pond near a construction site beside Servay Putatan.

Two unknown men, including Julbin, approached Noel and his friends.

Suddenly, one of the men, who had a machete on his left waist, pointed the machete at Noel’s right rib while another man took Noel’s shirt which contained the cellphone.

The man who held the shirt took the mobile phone and returned the shirt and a SIM card to Noel and both the men fled the scene.

Noel and his friends lodged a police report and were able to identify 60% of the photo-fit picture of the suspects produced by the police.

Julbin was then arrested by the police on February 27 and a machete as well as an Asus phone were seized.