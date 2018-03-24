Tegas education roadshow reaches out to rural students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak’s (Tegas) Project of Dreams Realised (Pro-DR) touted as the biggest education roadshow in the state is currently on for two weeks.

Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said the roadshow reaches out to rural students and youths, connecting them to education and training opportunities.

“The roadshow acts as an avenue for rural students and youths to obtain information on education, training and financial assistance especially Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) holders.

“It is not easy to gather the 45 participants in view of the challenging logistics situation in Sarawak. Nevertheless, Tegas has successfully organised Pro-DR Roadshow each year since 2015,” said Dr Annuar when officiating at the function here yesterday.

He was represented at the function by Sibu district officer Awang Yusup Mostapha.

Also present were Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Pemanca James Sembilan.

Dr Annuar, who is also Tegas board member, noted that SPM school leavers after receiving their results have to face the dilemma of whether to pursue tertiary education or join the workforce.

He did not wish to see SPM and STPM school leavers this year to become unemployed due to wrong choice in selecting courses or career.

Citing statistics from Malaysia Statistics Department, he said in 2016, about 200,000 graduates were unemployed.

“However, Higher Education Minister (Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh) said in parliament recently that the youth unemployment rate in Malaysia is lower than New Zealand and Australia,” Dr Annuar hastened to point out.

The youth unemployment rate for Malaysia is 12.4 per cent compared to New Zealand (14 per cent), Australia (12.5 per cent), the Philippines (13.5 per cent) and Indonesia (19 per cent).

The graduate marketability in the country is at 79.1 per cent, meaning if there are 100 graduates graduating from local universities, 79 will obtain employments within six months after obtaining their degree.

In Sarawak, the unemployment rate has gone down from 5.3 per cent in 2008 to 3.5 per cent in 2014.

Dr Annuar attributed the drop to the rapid development in the state, driven by increased investments in Samalaju, Samajaya and Tanjung Kidurong as well as the construction of Pan Borneo Highway and mega dams.

Tegas senior manager Sabatini Jihob said the roadshow covering 12 locations in the state will end on April 2.