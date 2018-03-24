Woman Grab driver carjacked at knife-point

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A Grab driver was held at knife-point before her car was stolen by a male passenger at Muara Tuang, near here yesterday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 9.30pm last night, when the victim received a ride request from a person named ‘Roza’ via the e-hailing service app, who asked to be picked up from a house at Stapok Lorong 14 and to be dropped off at Jalan Stakan sports centre.

The victim picked up the passenger (suspect), who was a male. Upon arriving at the destination, the suspect requested to be dropped off at Muara Tuang to met a friend to claim his motorcycle.

It is said that at about 10pm, upon arriving in front of a factory along Muara Tuang, the suspect pull out a machete and held it to the victim’s neck and demanded for her to exit the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s car together with her personal belongings such as her mobile phone and personal documents.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was unharmed during the incident.

Police are now hunting for the suspect, a local man believed to be in his 20s or 30s.