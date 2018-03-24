Yayasan Sabah Group paints new record on Malaysia Book of Records

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: Yayasan Sabah Group (YSG) gets closer to the fifth Yayasan Sabah Bersama Rakyat (YSBR) Roadshow programme with the official ceremony to be held at Dewan Masyarakat Keningau today.

Chief Minister cum Chairman of Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees, Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman will officiate at the programme.

In conjunction with this YSBR Roadshow, YSG through Pusat Kraftangan Sabah (PKS) paints a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records for the longest hand-painted batik.

From March 16 to 20, PKS collaborated with six schools, namely SM St. Francis Xavier Keningau, SMK Gunsanad, SMK Gunsanad 2, SMJK Ken Hwa, SMK Keningau and Kolej Vokasional Keningau with Sabah Visual Arts Association, Kolej Teknikal Yayasan Sabah (KTYS) and University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) in painting batik at 2,583.8 meters long, breaking the previous record of 2,020 meters achieved in 1996 in Johor Bahru.

As part of Visit Keningau 2018, this project highlights Keningau as a hub for handicrafts under the Sabah Development Corridor (SDC) besides promoting PKS as a leading handicraft centre in Sabah, especially in the batik making industry.

By breaking the longest hand-painted batik record in the Malaysia Book of Records, Sabah Batik can be promoted at the national and international level.

The project is also part of an effort to instil interest among the younger generation in batik making besides nurturing socio-cultural integration in Sabah through the handicraft industry.

As many as 1,500 students participated in this project supervised by more than 30 PKS trainers.

The design of the batik portrays the largest flower in the world which is the Rafflesia. The beauty of the blooming flower was inspired by Encik Roslan Yusof, PKS trainer and has now become a work of art with the completion of the longest hand-painted batik.

In addition to this, a fashion show themed ¡§Magical Colours of Borneo¡¨ featuring Batik Bayu local hand-printed batik will also be held during the roadshow.

The Batik Bayu exclusive collection inspired by flora and fauna and unique ethnic motifs are designed by PKS.

During the roadshow, YSG is collaborating with Sabah Federal Treasury under the Ministry of Finance Malaysia, in providing the Mobile Community Transformation Centre (CTC) services. Besides this, there will be 80 booths during the roadshow which include government and nongovernmental agencies. Through this roadshow, government services are provided for the local communities.

It is worth to note also in YSG¡¦s exhibition booth, the public can buy Personal Identification Number (PIN) for Yayasan Sabah Education Scholarship online application.

All are welcome to join in the roadshow.