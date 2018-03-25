46-year-old passenger found dead aboard commercial flight

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 46-year-old passenger was found dead aboard a commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.

District deputy chief Supt Abang Junaidi Abang Anuar said initial investigation revealed that Wong Ho Hua died of blood cancer, which he had suffered for the past two years.

“He (Wong) was found unresponsive at 11.10am by a flight attendant as the plane landed at Kuching International Airport (KIA).

Abang Junaidi said that the deceased who hailed from Sri Aman was accompanied by his elder brother seated next to him in the plane.

Police received the report from the KIA police station at 12.03pm, a team from Sungai Maong police station led by ASP Morebon Manju rushed to the scene.

“No foul play was found and the case is classified as sudden death. The body has been taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for post-mortem,” said Abang Junaidi.