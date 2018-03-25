Sarawak 

Abang Johari leads high-powered motorcycle convoy to Lundu

Irene C

Abang Johari on his big bike leading the convoy during the flagoff.

The convoy of high-powered motorcycles following behind Abang Johari in an orderly manner.

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg led a group of 250 high-powered motorcycles for the Kembara Pemuda Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok.

The convoy was flagged off at Satok Sports Complex, Padang Salpas at 8.45am, and heading to Pantai Pugu in Lundu.

Abang Johari will launch the state-level Road to Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (Maha) at Lundu Waterfront at 11am before planting the PBB flag at 2pm at Pantai Pugu.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU)
Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai were a part of the convoy.

