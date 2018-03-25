Call to set up Rukun Negara Foundation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has to set up a Rukun Negara Foundation to help instill the spirit of love for the country among the people, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said the foundation could study the approaches that needed to be taken to cultivate and raise consciousness of the Rukun Negara among the people through the school curriculum or other suitable means.

“Consciousness of the Rukun Negara and understanding of the federal constitution should start at the pre-school level and continue until university level through interactive methods,” he said in a statement here today.

Lee also hoped that younger generation would be given exposure on the principles of the Rukun Negara using latest technologies such as the interactive multimedia. – Bernama