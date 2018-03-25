CM supports KDJA’s plan to set up SPI

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his support for Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA)’s plan to set up a training-related centre Sarawak Press Institute (SPI).

To mark his acknowledgment, Abang Johari pledged starting grant or seed money of RM100,000 to KDJA.

After setting up SPI, it should be working closely with the national Malaysian Press Institute, he said.

The Chief Minister also reminded members of the media of his promise to get Yayasan Sarawak to sponsor the cost for two journalists from the state to further their studies.

Depending on KDJA’s requests and circumstances, Abang Johari said he may consider sending more than two journalists for further their studies.

He made these remarks when officiating at media dinner gathering with the Chief Minister organised by the Chief Minister’s Office at a leading hotel here tonight.

Abang Johari said he is fine with the media as long as media practictioners are fair and well verse in their understanding of government policies and programmes when reporting to the public.

The public too want to know what are the government policies and programmes all about and this is where the media can play useful role, he pointed out.

Also present were Minister in the Chief Minister’s office Datuk Talib Zulpilip and assistant ministers in the Chief Minister’s office namely Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Abdullah Saidol as well as around 150 members of the media including KDJA president Jacqueline Radoi David.