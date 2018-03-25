DCCI to build nine-storey office tower

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will build a nine-storey office tower (DCCI Tower) on land allocated by the state government at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee Road here.

Its president Datuk Joseph Salang said the mixed development project would be developed jointly with Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF), which would also have its own tower at the adjoining lot, also allocated by the state government.

He said the construction work, to be undertaken by professionals, would also involve the construction of two condominium blocks – a four-storey block and the a nine-storey block comprising 122 units to be sold to the public.

Once completed, the project will see two towers namely DCCI Tower and DCF Tower, with the two condominium blocks owned by DCCI and DCF.

“During the annual general meeting we unanimously passed a few resolutions, among them, to record our thanks and appreciation to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah for allocating the land to DCCI.

“We will build the DCCI Tower and the condominium blocks once the documentation process is completed. We also plan to sell the condominium units, and several units at the tower, to the public,” he told the media after chairing DCCI’s 16th annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

Abang Johari, when officiating at the state-level Gawai Dayak dinner on June 17 last year, had announced that both DCCI and DCF would be allocated a piece of land each at Ong Tiang Swee Road here.

DCF and DCCI are understood to have requested for state land from Abang Johari’s predecessor the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

On yesterday’s AGM, Salang said it was well attended by DCCI members who had come from Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and even Kuala Lumpur.

He said other resolutions passed were to support the chief minister and the state government’s stand on devolution of powers from the federal government, and to reclaim the state’s eroded rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He added they also resolved to support the resolutions passed at the Conference for Community Leaders on Pemakai Menua and Pulai Galau held on Jan 24 and 25, for the state government to take all necessary steps to protect native rights on native customary rights (NCR) land matters.

Advisors Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leonard Linggi, deputy president Kilat Beriak, secretary general Libat Langub, treasurer Allan Keripin, vice president Christopher Gira and other supreme council members were among those who attended the AGM.

DCCI, formed and registered on Jan 11, 2003, now has close to 900 members.