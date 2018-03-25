Dental diseases still a major health problem – Dr Ng

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Oral health is an integral part of general health but dental diseases, although preventable, is still a major public health problem today.

Malaysian Dental Association (MDA) president Dr Ng Woan Tyng said the problem was attributed mainly to the fast changing lifestyle, including the increased consumption of sugar, alcohol and tobacco.

“However, dentistry today has attained a new level of excellence which is full of technological advances which have significantly improved the outcome, quality, patient comfort and efficiency in dental care,” she said.

She said this in her address at the 8th Borneo Dental Congress and Trade Exhibition cum 9th Malaysian Dental Association Eastern Zone (MDAEZ) annual general meeting here yesterday, which was officiated at by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Therefore, it is an obligation and a challenge for us practitioners to keep abreast with the different uses of technology into the profession while holding strongly to principles, ethics and code of professional conduct in our daily practice,” she added.

The congress aims to bring local and international dental professionals together; to update them on the latest treatment modalities and dental equipment to enhance their dental delivery skills and knowledge to better serve the general public.

The event draws 434 participants including 217 dental specialists and dentists as well as 123 supporting staff.

Meanwhile, organising chairman and MDA Eastern Zone chairman Dr Sim Wen Sann said the world of dentistry was moving extremely fast.

“Hence, the theme of this year’s congress – ‘Redefining Impossible’. We aim to discuss new concepts and ideals in the field of dentistry that push the boundaries of today’s understanding and explore techniques that redefine what is thought impossible in the field of dentistry,” she said.

Despite the relentless march of progress, she said practitioners should not forget the fundamental principles of the profession.

“It is the core of our practice to give the highest level of care to our patients, and more importantly, to do no harm. Hence, for the first time this year we have organised lectures and workshops on infection control and sterialisation,” she added.

State Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim and her deputy (oral health) Dr Yaw Siew Lian were among those present.