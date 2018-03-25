Missing boy found drowned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: An eight-year-old boy who was reported missing after a fishing outing at Jalan Mulia 5c in Tudan here has been found drowned around 6.40pm yesterday.

The boy, identified as a Primary Two pupil Mohd Fairus Mohd Daus. was reported missing and feared drowned around 4.50pm.

He was said to have gone fishing at a swamp in Tudan with four other friends.

A team of personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene upon receiving a call on the incident and immediately activated a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation.

According to a statement from the State Fire and Rescue Operation Centre, an earlier report said the boy was attacked by a crocodile.

“The personnel carried out surface searching in the area.

“And at 6.45pm, the victim’s body was found and that there were signs of bite on the right leg,” it said.

The body has been handed over to the police for a postmortem.