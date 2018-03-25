PBB to field at least 3 new faces

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is expected to field at least three new faces for the upcoming parliamentary election.

According to a party insider, the new candidates would be contesting in Puncak Borneo, Betong, and Mukah.

The incumbents for the seats are Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, and Dato Sri Dr Muhammad Leo Michael Toyad Abdullah.

The insider said Dawos, who is Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water, has decided not to seek re-election due to health reasons, while Uggah had previously said he would not defend his parliamentary seat as he is now Deputy Chief Minister and Bukit Saban assemblyman.

However, the insider declined to comment further on the Mukah seat.

He said there might be some ‘surprises’ in PBB’s list of candidates.

“There are one or two incumbents, who were supposed to be dropped, but might be reconsidered and reinstated on the list,” he said, but declined to name them.

On whether he knew who the new faces are, he said only Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is PBB president, knows.

On incumbent Saratok member of parliament Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom’s chances of being re-nominated, the insider said it is very unlikely as long as he is in PBB because the party’s policy is that no assemblyman should contest in the parliamentary election. Barisan Nasional (BN) currently controls 25 out of 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak and 14 of the seats are held by PBB.

Aside from Puncak Borneo, Betong and Mukah, PBB’s other parliamentary seats are Santubong, Petra Jaya, Kota Samarahan, Batang Sadong, Batang Lupar, Tanjong Manis, Igan, Kapit, Sibuti, Limbang and Lawas.