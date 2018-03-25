Pepper exports touch RM400 mln, says Mah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TELUK INTAN: Malaysia’s pepper exports last year amounted to RM400 million, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

He said among the major export markets were Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore and pepper-based products had also started to penetrate the US, Australia and New Zealand markets.

He said the favourable export value was due to high demand from foreign countries which had faith in the quality of Malaysia’s exports, where Sarawak was the main pepper producer in the country.

“To-date there are over 16,000 pepper smallholders planting over 17,000 hectares (ha) nationwide,” he told reporters after officiating Cocoa and Pepper Fiesta at Dataran Menara Condong here today.

Meanwhile, Mah said, the federal government has allocated RM10 million to implement the Pepper Replanting Scheme under Pepper Cultivation Project.

Mah said about 4,000 pepper farmers nationwide participated in the scheme which offered a grant of RM26,000 per ha for a period of two years.

“The allocation is given in the form of agricultural inputs, pepper cuttings, support columns and advisory services to pepper farmers involved with the scheme.

“I hope more people will venture into pepper cultivation thus making it one of the sources to boost household income,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mah said, the Malaysian Cocoa Board has allocated a one-off assistance of RM8,000 per ha to cocoa planters interested in planting the commodity under the Cocoa Cluster Development Programme.

“The assistance is provided in the forms of agricultural inputs such as cocoa seedlings and cocoa equipment for a year,” he said.

Mah said currently there were 2,908 smallholders planting 3,060 ha.

“Cocoa is the fourth largest export earnings contributor to the country after palm oil, rubber and timber,” he said. – Bernama