Police on the lookout for troublemakers during GE14

KUCHING: The police are currently gathering intelligence on individuals and organisations in the state that may have the potential in threatening the safety or cause chaos during the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

State deputy police commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Dzuraidi Ibrahim said though no individuals or organisations in the state have been identified to possess such nature thus far, the police will constantly be on the lookout for any troublemakers throughout the election period.

“Even though we have not identified any troublemakers in Sarawak, we will nevertheless continue to gather intelligence information to identify individuals or organisations which have the potential to cause disharmony during the election period,” he told reporters after officiating the 211th Police Day Parade at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

He was commenting on Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun’s recent statement which revealed that the police have identified more than 1,000 potential troublemakers who are capable of creating trouble during the upcoming general election.

Dzuraidi also assured that the police from all contingents, districts and divisions are ready to face the general election and fully prepared in all aspects.

“While we still do not know when the 14th General Election will be held or when the parliament will be dissolved, we are constantly undergoing training to further equip ourselves with knowledges on the election.”

Also present were State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC Shafie Ismail and State Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latiff.