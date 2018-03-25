Project Of Dreams Realized roadshow in Mukah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MUKAH: The Project Of Dreams Realized roadshow can help promote the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among youths.

Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi said Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas) understands that these fields can help the state to be the most developed by 2030.

“Right now, only 19 per cent of youths are in the STEM field, and we need to hit at least 40 per cent,” he said at the launching of the roadshow in Mukah yesterday.

STEM can help to fulfill the manpower needed in the development areas in the State.

Abdul Yakub who is also Tegas board member said the manpower from STEM were needed in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score).

Thus, he urged students to take up STEM subjects adding that the effort to encourage them was not just through the government but also education institutions, parents and local community.

The Pro-DR 2018 roadshow had started in Lundu before moving on to Mukah. It will end in Lawas early April.