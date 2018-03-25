Register for April session of marriage course

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Registration for the Marriage Course organised by Alpha Malaysia (Sarawak) and sponsored by the Women and Family Department Sarawak and Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Ministry is open for the April Session.

The English Session will be held every Thursday from 8pm to 10.15pm for eight weeks at the Function Room, Level 9, Crown Tower Jalan Pending, starting April 12.

The Mandarin Session will be held every Friday night starting April 13 at the same time and venue.

The graduation dinner party is held on the last week of the course.

There are seven topics – one topic per night during the course. The topics aim for couples to talk about what’s really important. No group discussion or presentation is required as privacy as a couple is respected.

The course is open to all couples, regardless of how long they have been married. The wedding is only an event, while the course lets couples discover the joy, satisfaction and depth of a lifetime of marriage. The marriage course gives practical tools to significantly improve the quality of life together.

The course fee is RM100 per couple limited to 20 couples.

This is the fifth year the State Government is sponsoring this community project.

Those interested are to contact Dr Wong Howe Tung (019-8864030), Gan Chuei Lian (017-2204030), Arthur Lim (012-8888573), Jong Ah Moi (012-8088573), Lai Chin Luke (013-8101366) or Stella Sim (013-8101367).

Forms are also available at Wong Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist Clinic, Timberland Medical Centre.