RM226,560 welfare aid given out by foundation in Miri

MIRI: The MyKasih Foundation has disbursed welfare assistance totalling RM226,560 to a total of 236 families including people with various disabilities (OKU) in the city.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the welfare assistance was channelled under the foundation’s food aid programme.

“Under this programme, each recipient is given RM80 monthly in welfare assistance.

“The monthly assistance will enable them to buy essential food items at any shop with MyKasih logo using their identity card,” he said when handing over food assistance to the recipients at Giant Supermarket at PermyMall Miri yesterday.

Lee who is Senadin assemblyman said the recipients comprised families registered under the e-Kasih programme with household income below RM1,500 a month.

He gave his thumbs-up to such programmes to ease the burden of needy families.

With the welfare assistance, the recipients are able to buy essential food items such as rice, sugar, bread, biscuit, cooking oil, eggs and many others.

At the same time, he praised non-governmental organisations (NGO) such as Najib Razak Club (NRC) for helping the needy to enjoy the benefits of government programmes.

MyKasih Foundation is a non-profit organisation that provides food aid, health awareness and financial literacy programmes, children’s education and skills training programmes to less fortunate Malaysians.